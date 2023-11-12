Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at $1,102,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $26.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $504.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.89.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,706.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,000.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,478.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.74 per share, with a total value of $52,706.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,000.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,077 shares of company stock worth $135,347. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

