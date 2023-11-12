Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 57.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,265 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $889.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.84 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

