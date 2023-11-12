Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 160.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 34.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 57.6% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.08. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

