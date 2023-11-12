Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 23.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

UCBI opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.01. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.45 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

