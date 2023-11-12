Truist Financial Corp Has $346,000 Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 590,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 87,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
