Truist Financial Corp Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after buying an additional 288,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 68,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.31. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

