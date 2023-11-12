Truist Financial Corp Has $359,000 Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

