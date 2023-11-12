Truist Financial Corp Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNP. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

RNP stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $24.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

