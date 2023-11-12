Truist Financial Corp Has $387,000 Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,176 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 424.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Gerdau from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Gerdau Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of GGB opened at $4.82 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.0962 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.89%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

