Truist Financial Corp Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,666 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 67.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,189 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47,810 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 111,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.0% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 46,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

KRP opened at $15.67 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

