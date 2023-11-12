Truist Financial Corp Has $393,000 Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 44,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director James Fowler acquired 70,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,253.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Fowler bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,570,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,000. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

