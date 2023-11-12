Truist Financial Corp Has $394,000 Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,024 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,120,000 after buying an additional 199,963 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,338,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,204,000 after buying an additional 2,199,380 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 809,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 78,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VIRT opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.32. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Joseph Molluso purchased 15,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Molluso acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.