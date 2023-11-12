Truist Financial Corp Has $396,000 Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAL opened at $44.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

WAL has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

