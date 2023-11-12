Truist Financial Corp Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,077 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 88.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNO. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.50. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

