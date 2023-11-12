Truist Financial Corp Has $405,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,052,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,860,000 after buying an additional 686,555 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after buying an additional 270,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,328,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,861,000 after buying an additional 175,211 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.