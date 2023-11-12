Truist Financial Corp Has $408,000 Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 84,454 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:PARR opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.12. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $114,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $114,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $4,011,200.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,212.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 132,287 shares of company stock worth $4,617,780. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PARR. StockNews.com began coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

