Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alector were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alector by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 112,207 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alector by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 38,953 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Alector by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Alector by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 202,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alector alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,853,817 shares in the company, valued at $65,122,902. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alector news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,853,817 shares in the company, valued at $65,122,902. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,307.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,875.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,975 shares of company stock worth $3,067,340 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

View Our Latest Report on Alector

Alector Stock Down 7.1 %

ALEC opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $378.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.69. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.

Alector Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.