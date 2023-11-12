Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Adeia were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adeia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Adeia Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $993.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Adeia from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

