Truist Financial Corp Invests $348,000 in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,295,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after buying an additional 443,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $70,207,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 42.9% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,197,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,116,000 after buying an additional 1,861,959 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 48.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,875,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,501,000 after buying an additional 1,588,266 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $7.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $772.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.40 million. Analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PAGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

