Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 305,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,304,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 516.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 38,685 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 170.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Haemonetics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

HAE opened at $86.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.37. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $72.26 and a one year high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.28.

HAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

