Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in SEA by 120.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 1.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. UBS Group raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. KGI Securities cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.24.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

