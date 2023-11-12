Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $4.58 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $956.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

