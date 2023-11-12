Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 3.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 10.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Manitowoc stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $494.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.79. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.18 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

