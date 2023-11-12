Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,796 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $27.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 688.25 and a beta of 2.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

