Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $80.31 on Friday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.