Truist Financial Corp Sells 12,654 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,654 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DHT were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $2,715,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in DHT by 1,060.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth about $427,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of -0.15. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.28.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. DHT had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 32.14%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on DHT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

