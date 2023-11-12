Truist Financial Corp Sells 15,901 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,901 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,364,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,310,000 after acquiring an additional 743,808 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,608,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,746,000 after acquiring an additional 507,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,389,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,559,000 after acquiring an additional 120,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 997.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,091 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ABCL opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.11. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

