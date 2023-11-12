Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,951,645 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951,645 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 92.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 140.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 51.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Omnicell by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. BTIG Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Omnicell Stock Up 1.7 %

OMCL stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

