Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,077 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in XPO were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 5.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 190,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPO in the second quarter worth $101,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 665.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 230,291 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,964,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Up 3.0 %

XPO opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $83.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on XPO from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XPO

Insider Transactions at XPO

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.