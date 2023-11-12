Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,565 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of OCSL opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

