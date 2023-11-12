Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,253 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Quarry LP increased its stake in CarGurus by 32.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.97 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CarGurus from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Featured Stories

