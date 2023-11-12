Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,836 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Trading Down 0.2 %

BankUnited stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.31.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Compass Point upped their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

