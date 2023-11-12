Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,107 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Marcus were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 1,181.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 700,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 645,946 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the first quarter worth about $9,226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the first quarter worth about $3,345,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 903.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 201,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after buying an additional 181,465 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Marcus Stock Performance

MCS opened at $15.07 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $477.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.17, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

