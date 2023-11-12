Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,219 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,056,000 after purchasing an additional 506,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in FOX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,736,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after buying an additional 50,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,726,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,326,000 after buying an additional 230,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 258.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,403,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,169,000 after buying an additional 3,893,625 shares during the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at $32,374,795.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

