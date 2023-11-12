Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,879 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 77.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,423,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,937 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at about $19,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after buying an additional 584,339 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 370.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 722,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 568,828 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 456.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 671,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 551,077 shares during the period.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veradigm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Veradigm Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. Veradigm Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

About Veradigm

(Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.