Truist Financial Corp Sells 899 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Workiva were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,921,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,347,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workiva by 153.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 690,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,688,000 after buying an additional 417,844 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,850,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Workiva Price Performance
WK stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $72.65 and a one year high of $116.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Transactions at Workiva
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WK
Workiva Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Workiva
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.