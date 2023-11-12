Truist Financial Corp Sells 899 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Workiva were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,921,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,347,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workiva by 153.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 690,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,688,000 after buying an additional 417,844 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,850,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WK stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $72.65 and a one year high of $116.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $133,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $133,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,113.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,712.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,865 shares of company stock valued at $425,339. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

