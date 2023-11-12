Truist Financial Corp Sells 948 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 54,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 54,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 152.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 60,135 shares during the period.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IDRV opened at $32.07 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $346.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30.

About iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

