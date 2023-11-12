Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 35.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 236.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.
In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,982,886.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,415 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Vaxcyte stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $54.97.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
