Truist Financial Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $6.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLUG. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plug Power

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

