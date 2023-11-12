Truist Financial Cuts Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target to $47.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.40. Progyny has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Progyny by 27.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Progyny by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Progyny by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

