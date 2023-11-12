Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Get Unity Software alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Up 7.0 %

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

NYSE:U opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.45. Unity Software has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $50.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,455,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,455,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $313,231.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 376,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,978,128.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,040,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,776,237 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,053,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Unity Software by 71,678.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,191,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,683,000 after purchasing an additional 147,552 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,391,000 after purchasing an additional 975,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $157,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.