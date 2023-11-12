Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,613 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,346,000 after purchasing an additional 125,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,586,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,652,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,585,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,544,000 after purchasing an additional 115,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.46.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.5 %

UHS stock opened at $130.23 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $158.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.