William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.24. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lara Sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,605,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,763.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,426 shares of company stock worth $58,503 and have sold 31,541 shares worth $70,146. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter worth about $2,298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 68,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 270.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 259,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 189,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

