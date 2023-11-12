Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $210.94 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $223.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.45.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Further Reading

