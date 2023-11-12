Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Earns Sell Rating from Williams Trading

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Williams Trading in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Williams Trading’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WWW. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $667.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.15 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. FMR LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6,312.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,668,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1,641.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,099 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 234.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,673,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $18,250,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

