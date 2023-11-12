Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 205,459 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 33,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of ZION opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

