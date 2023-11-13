41,686 Shares in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,839 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 227,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $19.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $24.22.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

