6,514 Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $776,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MODV shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ModivCare from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ModivCare from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Transactions at ModivCare

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 110,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,008,697.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,214,287 shares in the company, valued at $60,295,035.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO L Heath Sampson purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $120,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,784.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 110,492 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.23 per share, with a total value of $3,008,697.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,214,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,295,035.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 577,730 shares of company stock valued at $18,031,845 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ModivCare Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $41.96 on Monday. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $595.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27.

About ModivCare

(Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.