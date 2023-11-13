Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Position Raised by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $45.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,531 shares of company stock worth $2,075,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

