Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $53.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.08 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.05%.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $436,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $817,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $436,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $817,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,322 shares of company stock valued at $855,018 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

